Taylor Swift has started the year in the lead of the albums chart with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which has accumulated 5,011 sales so far this week. The record has 1,827 sales from its physical release, 3,087 sales from streams and 97 from downloads.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s The Highlights follows behind in second place with 4,370 sales, whilst ABBA’s Gold – Greatest Hits (4,311 sales), Elton John’s Diamonds (4,016 sales) and Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (3,796 sales) round off the ...