Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Taylor Swift starts the year leading the albums chart with 1989 (Taylor's Version)

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 3rd 2024 at 6:15PM

Taylor Swift has started the year in the lead of the albums chart with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which has accumulated 5,011 sales so far this week. The record has 1,827 sales from its physical release, 3,087 sales from streams and 97 from downloads. 

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s The Highlights follows behind in second place with 4,370 sales, whilst ABBA’s Gold – Greatest Hits (4,311 sales), Elton John’s Diamonds (4,016 sales) and Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (3,796 sales) round off the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024