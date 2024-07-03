Taylor Swift is leading the race for No.1 in the albums chart again this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has accumulated 8,801 sales so far. The record is boosted by its streams, which account for 7,314 units, whilst its physical release make up 1,296 sales and downloads make up 191.

Following behind with 6,622 sales is Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism, which has seen a significant post-Glastonbury chart boost, whilst Imagine Dragons’ Loom (6,311 sales) sits at ...