The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Taylor Swift has taken charge in the albums race.

Red (Taylor’s Version) has motored towards 60,000 sales, moving a total of 58,967 copies so far, with 45,028 from physical, 9,989 from streams and 3,950 from downloads. ABBA’s Voyage is enjoying a big second week, moving up from Monday’s list to No.2 thanks to 33,679 sales, with 30,395 from physical copies. Little Mix’s Between Us is at No.3 on 28,868 sales, ...