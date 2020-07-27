The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Taylor Swift looks set for a week of chart domination thanks to her surprise release album, Folklore.

With the record on 19,580 sales so far, it’s in pole position in the albums chart, ahead of Ronan Keating’s new entry, Twenty Twenty (11,548 sales). Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (2,871 sales), Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die (2,632 sales) and Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend (2,304 ...