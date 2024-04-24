Taylor Swift continues to dominate both the singles and albums chart this week with The Tortured Poets Department.

Whilst Fortnight featuring Post Malone continues to lead the way with 60,477 sales, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (41,684 sales) and Down Bad (39,530 sales) follow behind. Hozier’s Too Sweet (39,433 sales) sits at No.4, and Benson Boone completes the Top 5 with Beautiful Things (30,719 sales).

In the albums chart, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is quickly approaching No.1 with ...