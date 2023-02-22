Taylor Swift wins IFPI's 2022 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award

Taylor Swift has been revealed as the winner of IFPI’s 2022 Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award.

It is the third time that the superstar has won the award, a feat unmatched by any other act. Taylor Swift also won in 2014 and 2019.

The award is calculated according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the year, from streams to vinyl, and covers their entire body of work.

The release of Taylor Swift’s album Midnights in October 2022 powered her return to the top of the IFPI Global Artist Chart.

Elsewhere in the Global Artist Chart, BTS were at No.2 (their third consecutive year in the Top 3 following back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021). Drake made No. 3 with his fifth Top 3 appearance since the chart began.

Harry Styles (No.8) and Ed Sheeran (No.10) represented the UK in the chart. It underlines the intensifying global challenge for British acts, none of which managed a Top 5 position in the IFPI rankings last year. In 2021, both Adele and Ed Sheeran made the Top 5.

Frances Moore, chief executive, IFPI, said: “It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s ten-year history. Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.

“It is exciting to see this year’s Global Recording Artist Chart reflect the increasingly diverse spectrum of music available to music fans today, with superstars from Latin America, Taiwan and South Korea as well as the US, UK and Canada represented. Record companies continue to work diligently in every corner of the globe to find and develop global stars and build their successful careers for the long term.”

Taylor Swift is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist Frances Moore

Streaming has contributed to an increasingly diverse range of artists finding global success. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny landed at No.4, the first ever artist from Latin America to enter the Top 5, and the highest position ever achieved for an artist performing predominantly in Spanish.

At No.9, Jay Chou became the first Taiwanese artist to appear in the chart, thanks to his enduring popularity across China and South-East Asia.

It was also an impressive year for South Korean acts, with more artists than any other nationality appearing in the Top 10 for the first time ever. BTS were joined by Seventeen and Stray Kids charting at No.6 and No.7 respectively.



Top 20 Global Recording Artist Chart 2022

1 Taylor Swift

2 BTS

3 Drake

4 Bad Bunny

5 The Weeknd

6 Seventeen

7 Stray Kids

8 Harry Styles

9 Jay Chou

10 Ed Sheeran

11 Eminem

12 Kanye West

13 YoungBoy Never Broke Again

14 Kendrick Lamar

15 Lil Baby

16 Billie Eilish

17 Post Malone

18 Juice Wrld

19 The Beatles

20 Imagine Dragons