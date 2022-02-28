The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in: Tears For Fears' (pictured) Tipping Point is pulling away in an albums race dominated by new releases.

Tipping Point has 17,850 sales so far (a huge 16,328 of those from physical), ahead of Central Cee's new mixtape 23, which has clocked 11,261 sales. Avril Lavigne's Love Sux is in at third (8,388 sales), closely followed by Johnny Marr's Fever Dreams Parts 1-4 (7,088 sales). Together, they bump Ed Sheeran's = down to fifth, ...