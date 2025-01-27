Teddy Swims and Central Cee are competing for the top spot in the albums chart this week. Whilst Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) is currently leading the way with 12,089 sales, Central Cee’s latest release Can’t Rush Greatness is following behind with 10,288 sales.

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) is boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 8,780 units, whilst downloads account for 1,865 and streams make up 1,444.

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs’ Eusexia (6,062 ...