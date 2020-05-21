The 1975 partner with Amazon Music for 'Mindshower' virtual experience

Amazon Music has partnered with The 1975 ahead of this week’s release of Notes On A Conditional Form.

The video for The Birthday Party, one of eight singles to be taken from the 22-track record so far, featured the ‘Mindshower’ digital detox, and Amazon Music has now brought it to life as a ‘virtual space’ with access to exclusive video and music content.

Fans are directed to ‘learn, create, share’, with features including readable zines to give insight into the band from collaborators including set designer Tobias Rylander and producer John Gilmore. Users can also access music and artwork from the new record, with the band encouraging remixes and new artwork.

Creations can then be uploaded, shared and entered into a completion to be part of The 1975’s marketing campaign for the album.

The space is Alexa-compatible, with an audio guide accessible with the command, ‘Alexa, enter Mindshower’.

The 1975’s manager and Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne said: “We wanted to offer the fans a unique insight into the world of The 1975. Using the creative from The Birthday Party video, we worked alongside Amazon Music to create an experience where their fans can not only learn more from the band, but also use this information to create and share their own content. Our hope is that ‘Mindshower’ will serve as both an insight into the making of Notes On A Conditional Form and the themes behind it, and that it will inspire fans to share their own reflections of the record through the art and music they create.”

