The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and The 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language has shot straight to the top of the albums chart.

In a week that opens with an all-new-but-one Top 10, The 1975’s fifth studio album is racing ahead, on sales of 28,509 (24,608 from physical). At No.2 is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Return Of The Dream Canteen (10,051 sales), and at No.3 is Alter Bridge’s Pawns & Kings (4,684 ...