The 1975, Stormzy & Dan Carey win big at 2020 MPG Awards

Dan Carey was named UK Producer Of The Year and there were honours for The 1975, Stormzy and Stephen Street at last night's Music Producers Guild (MPG) Awards.
Carey was recognised with the top award for his work on the Black Midi album Schlagenheim, Kate Tempest’s Firesmoke and Fontaines DC's Boys In The Better Land.
The 1975 took home UK Album Of The Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, while band members Matthew Healy and George Daniel were named Self-Producing Artist Of The Year.
Stormzy was another double winner, claiming the MPG Inspiration Award and UK Single Song Release Of The Year for Vossi Pop. He was unable to collect his award in person due to touring commitments, but sent a “huge thank you to The Music Producers Guild" in his video acceptance speech.
Elsewhere, Marta Salogni won Breakthrough Producer Of The Year for her work with The Orielles, Georgia Ruth, Hero Fisher, Two Monkeys and Yak, and legendary Blur, The Smiths and Cranberries producer Stephen Street picked up the Outstanding Contribution accolade.
The 12th MPG Awards, which were held at London's Grosvenor House, featured 16 award in total and were hosted by broadcaster Mark Radcliffe.
The full list of winners was as follows:
- UK Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Flare Audio
Dan Carey
- Recording Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by AMS Neve
Daniel Moyler
- Mix Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Miloco Studios
Mark ‘Spike’ Stent
- Re-mixer Of The Year, sponsored by Headliner
UNKLE
- Breakthrough Producer Of the Year, sponsored by Focusrite
Marta Salogni
- Self-Producing Artist Of The Year, sponsored by Avid
Matthew Healy, George Daniel (The 1975)
- Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Genelec
Caesar Edmunds
- International Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Air Studios
Finneas O’Connell
- Mastering Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Steinberg
Matt Colton
- UK Album Of The Year, sponsored by Daft Studios
The 1975: A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships
- UK Single Song Release Of The Year, sponsored by Shure
Stormzy: Vossi Bop produced by Chris Andoh
- The A&R Award, sponsored by The Association Of Independent Music (AIM)
Ed Horrox
- Studio Of The Year, sponsored by MQA
The Church Studios
The MPG 2019 Awards categories in the gift of the MPG are:
- The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, which was awarded to Stormzy
- PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music, sponsored by PPL and awarded to Stephen Street
- The Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Jigsaw24, wasgiven to Pamela McCormick