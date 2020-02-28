The 1975, Stormzy & Dan Carey win big at 2020 MPG Awards

Dan Carey was named UK Producer Of The Year and there were honours for The 1975, Stormzy and Stephen Street at last night's Music Producers Guild (MPG) Awards.

Carey was recognised with the top award for his work on the Black Midi album Schlagenheim, Kate Tempest’s Firesmoke and Fontaines DC's Boys In The Better Land.

The 1975 took home UK Album Of The Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, while band members Matthew Healy and George Daniel were named Self-Producing Artist Of The Year.

Stormzy was another double winner, claiming the MPG Inspiration Award and UK Single Song Release Of The Year for Vossi Pop. He was unable to collect his award in person due to touring commitments, but sent a “huge thank you to The Music Producers Guild" in his video acceptance speech.

Elsewhere, Marta Salogni won Breakthrough Producer Of The Year for her work with The Orielles, Georgia Ruth, Hero Fisher, Two Monkeys and Yak, and legendary Blur, The Smiths and Cranberries producer Stephen Street picked up the Outstanding Contribution accolade.

The 12th MPG Awards, which were held at London's Grosvenor House, featured 16 award in total and were hosted by broadcaster Mark Radcliffe.

The full list of winners was as follows:

UK Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Dan Carey

Recording Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by AMS Neve

Daniel Moyler

Mix Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Miloco Studios

Mark ‘Spike’ Stent

Re-mixer Of The Year, sponsored by Headliner

UNKLE

Breakthrough Producer Of the Year, sponsored by Focusrite

Marta Salogni

Self-Producing Artist Of The Year, sponsored by Avid

Matthew Healy, George Daniel (The 1975)

Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Genelec

Caesar Edmunds

International Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Air Studios

Finneas O’Connell

Mastering Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Steinberg

Matt Colton

UK Album Of The Year, sponsored by Daft Studios

The 1975: A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

UK Single Song Release Of The Year, sponsored by Shure

Stormzy: Vossi Bop produced by Chris Andoh

The A&R Award, sponsored by The Association Of Independent Music (AIM)

Ed Horrox

Studio Of The Year, sponsored by MQA

The Church Studios

The MPG 2019 Awards categories in the gift of the MPG are: