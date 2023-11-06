The Beatles’ new and final song Now And Then leads the way in the singles chart this week with 39,733 sales.

Following behind in second place is Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada (11,990 sales), whilst Taylor Swift’s Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (10,689 sales), Tate McRae’s Greedy (9,948 sales) and Tyla’s Water (9,099 sales) round off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Oasis has overtaken Taylor Swift with The Masterplan, which has accumulated 15,849 sales so ...