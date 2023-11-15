Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Beatles target albums chart one-two

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Nov 15th 2023 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Beatles could land the Top 2 spots in the albums chart with two reissued compilations.

The Fab Four are at No.1 with 1967-1970 (12,315 sales) and No.2 with 1962-1966 (11,135 sales). Streaming (6,873 sales) is powering Taylor Swift’s current No.1 1989 (Taylor’s Version) however, so the race could yet go down to the wire. Chase & Status are at No.4 with 2 Ruff - Vol 1 (8,451 sales) ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023