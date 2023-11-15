The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Beatles could land the Top 2 spots in the albums chart with two reissued compilations.

The Fab Four are at No.1 with 1967-1970 (12,315 sales) and No.2 with 1962-1966 (11,135 sales). Streaming (6,873 sales) is powering Taylor Swift’s current No.1 1989 (Taylor’s Version) however, so the race could yet go down to the wire. Chase & Status are at No.4 with 2 Ruff - Vol 1 (8,451 sales) ...