To mark its second anniversary, the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched the inaugural edition of its Excellence Honourees list, a collection of 15 Black executives making waves across the industry. Here, we meet Debbie Gayle, who organises tour management and production for a range of artists including J Hus, Unknown T, Enny and Miraa May with LiveSource. She tells Music Week about the impact of the pandemic and the issues facing young Black executives…

Having been ...