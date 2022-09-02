To mark its second anniversary, the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched the inaugural edition of its Excellence Honourees list, a collection of 15 Black executives making waves across the industry. Here, we speak to Knacai Ceres-McLeod, who, as well as building campaigns at Motown UK and EMI, manages Michael Dapaah. He discusses his rise through the business and the new wave of industry talent…

How did you get to where you are in the music business?

“My ...