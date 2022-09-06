Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Black Music Coalition Excellence Honourees: Meet YMU Group artist manager Shanice McConnachie

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 6th 2022 at 7:00AM

To mark its second anniversary, the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched the inaugural edition of its Excellence Honourees list, a collection of 15 Black executives making waves across the industry. Shanice McConnachie swapped a career in HR for music and is now working with MNEK and Rymez at YMU Group. The executive reflects on risking it all, her journey and the power of the BMC… 

Can you sum up what the BMC means to you?

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022