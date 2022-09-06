To mark its second anniversary, the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched the inaugural edition of its Excellence Honourees list, a collection of 15 Black executives making waves across the industry. Shanice McConnachie swapped a career in HR for music and is now working with MNEK and Rymez at YMU Group. The executive reflects on risking it all, her journey and the power of the BMC…

Can you sum up what the BMC means to you?

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude, ...