The BRIT Trust Stage donated to BRIT School

The outdoor stage built at The BRIT School, in order for performances to continue through lockdown, has been donated by The BRIT Trust and will be named The BRIT Trust Stage.

The stage was completed after the third lockdown ready for the summer term, and has already hosted a whole range of BRIT School drama productions, the annual drag Show, dance performances and graduation ceremonies.



Tony Wadsworth, BRIT Trust chair, said: "At the start of the pandemic last year, the Trust reached out to Stuart and the School and asked what they needed to carry on providing the world-class education that the BRIT School has become known for. As well as ventilation, screens, technology, extra tuition etc., the Trust was able to fund the construction of a beautiful outdoor stage which has hosted student performances in the last academic year and will continue to do so well into the future.”

Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, added: “As the world opened up, the School needed an additional performance space which was Covid-secure for audiences to enjoy live shows again. With the generosity of The BRIT Trust, an outdoor stage was built and rigged with infrastructure to make performances possible and give our students the best learning environment to learn their craft.”

The BRIT School celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Last week it was announced that former alumna and celebrated actor Cush Jumbo has been appointed a trustee.