The Cure are racing ahead in the albums chart this week with their new record, Songs Of A Lost World, which has racked 40,918 sales so far, outselling the rest of the Top 10 albums combined. Out of that total figure, 36,970 units account for the record's physical release, whilst downloads account for 2,838 and streams make up 1,110 sales.

In second place, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet has 4,877 sales, whilst Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia (4,408 sales) and Charli ...