In the albums chart this week, The Cure are hurtling towards a No.1 finish with Songs Of A Lost World, which has racked up 45,054 sales so far. The record is significantly boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 40,129 sales, whilst downloads account for 3,234 units and streams make up 1,691.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia is sitting at No.2 with 8,458 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (8,420 sales), Charli XCX’s Brat (4,975 sales) and Ed ...