The Ivors Composer Awards to return this November for 20th edition

The Ivors Academy has announced that The Ivors Composer Awards will take place on Tuesday 15 November 2022 at the British Museum, London.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the awards recognise creative excellence by composers across classical, jazz and sound arts.



2021 winners included Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Thomas Adès, Alexander Goehr, Nicki Iles, Zoe Rahman, Caroline Kraabel and Cleveland Watkiss, who each collected a hand-crafted Ivor Novello Award.



The Ivors Composer Awards are sponsored by PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 are the broadcast partner, both have continually supported the awards since they began. BBC Radio 3 will broadcast the ceremony in a special edition of the New Music Show on Saturday 19 November at 10pm.



Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy said: "The Ivors Composer Awards are back and turning 20. We are proud that for two decades these awards have been judged by composers and presented to their peers for nothing else than creativity, craft and innovation. An Ivor is a symbol of the respect and appreciation that composers have for each other, and these awards are an important moment celebrate the most incredible achievements in classical, jazz and sound arts.”

Entries will open on Monday 30 May, and to be eligible works must have premiered to UK audiences between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. Categories and rules for entry will be published ahead of the public call for submissions.



Pictured: Caroline Kraabel and Yazz Ahmed at The Ivors Composer Awards 2021 (credit: Mark Allan).