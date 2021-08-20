The Killers break chart record with No.1 album Pressure Machine

The Killers’ new album Pressure Machine (EMI) has become the band’s seventh No.1 album.

Pressure Machine debuted at the summit with sales of 25,110 (including 21,037 physical copies), according to the Official Charts Company. With 5,400 LP sales, it was also No.1 on the vinyl albums chart.

The Las Vegas band have extended their impressive track record in the UK, where all of their studio albums have reached No.1: Hot Fuss (2005), Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008); Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017) and Imploding The Mirage (2020). The seven consecutive No.1 albums is a chart record for an international act.

Other acts who have reached No.1 with all of their studio albums include Coldplay (8), Oasis (7), and Arctic Monkeys (6).

Including his solo work, The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers now has an unbroken run of nine chart-topping albums.

The 25,110 first week sales of Pressure Machine were down on the 50,391 for last year’s Imploding The Mirage, although the new lockdown record is noticeably more low-key in style for The Killers.

The Killers’ 2004 debut Hot Fuss is their biggest seller with 2,370,986 sales.

While tracks on Pressure Machine do not make an impact on the singles chart, the band’s debut release Mr Brightside (2003) moved up from No.79 to No.61 with sales increasing by 4.7% week-on-week (6,160). The streaming perennial has 3,771,783 sales to date.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which rebounded to No.2, was the most streamed album of the week. With sales of 10,093, it has posted more than 10,000 sales in every one of its 13 chart weeks.

Jungle debuted at No.3 with their third album (9,356 sales). The third Top 10 entry for the band is their highest position so far.