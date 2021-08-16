The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Killers have made a strong start as they chase a seventh No.1 album.

Pressure Machine (17,155 sales) is 10,000 sales clear of Jungle's Loving In Stereo (7,146 sales) at the top, with Olivia Rodrigo's Sour (3,197 sales) at No.3. Billie Eilish is at No.4 with Happier Than Ever (2,672 sales), while Dave's We're All Alone In This Together (2,580 sales), which made a late surge to the summit last ...