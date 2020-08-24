Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Killers pass 40,000 sales in bid for chart glory

Ben Homewood

Ben Homewood
Monday, Aug 24th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Music Week cover stars The Killers are bidding to outstrip Lady Gaga and score the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far. 

With 43,639 sales, Imploding The Mirage begins the week at No.1 and has Lady Gaga’s Chromatica – which sold 53,000 copies in its first week back in June – in its sights.

Two new entries follow The Killers in the Top 3: Erasure’s The Neon (6,989 sales) and Jamie ...

