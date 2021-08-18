The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Killers are closing in on a magnificent seventh No.1 album.

With 22,177 sales, Pressure Machine has extended its lead at the summit over Jungle's new entry Loving In Stereo (No.2, 8,105 sales). Also making the Top 5 are Sour (No.3, 5,994 sales) by Olivia Rodrigo, last week's chart-topper We're All Alone In This Together (No.4, 4,656 sales) by Dave and Happier Than Ever (4,591 sales) by Billie Eilish.

Ed Sheeran's ...