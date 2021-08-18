Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Killers' Pressure Machine builds up big lead at album summit

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Aug 18th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Killers are closing in on a magnificent seventh No.1 album. 

With 22,177 sales, Pressure Machine has extended its lead at the summit over Jungle's new entry Loving In Stereo (No.2, 8,105 sales). Also making the Top 5 are Sour (No.3, 5,994 sales) by Olivia Rodrigo, last week's chart-topper We're All Alone In This Together (No.4, 4,656 sales) by Dave and Happier Than Ever (4,591 sales) by Billie Eilish. 

Ed Sheeran's ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021