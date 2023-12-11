The Killers are leading the way in the albums chart with Rebel Diamonds, which could become the band’s eighth UK No.1 album, having accumulated 16,244 sales so far this week. Boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 14,877 units, the record has 1,004 sales from streams and 363 from downloads.

Nicki Minaj sits at No.2 with Pink Friday 2 (5,648 sales), whilst Tate McRae’s Think Later (5,572 sales), Michael Bublé’s Christmas (5,340 sales) and Taylor Swift’s 1989 ...