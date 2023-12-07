The Last Dinner Party crowned BRITs Rising Star winners

The Last Dinner Party are “proud beyond measure” to be crowned winners of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2024.

Signed to Island Records, the London-based band are set to release their debut album in February after bursting onto the scene with debut single Nothing Matters earlier this year.

Shortlisted alongside fellow Island act Sekou and EMI-signed Caity Baser, the five-piece - comprised of Abigail Morris,, Lizzie Mayland,, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - were revealed as winners today (December 7) on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show.

The Last Dinner Party, who are also up for the BBC Sound of poll, said: “We are so proud beyond measure to have won the BRITs Rising Star. It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far. Thank you!”

It is the second year in a row that a group has won the award, with FLO, who are also on Island, winning last year. The Last Dinner Party’s victory marks further mainstream recognition of guitar music, with Domino-signed Wet Leg enjoying their own BRITs success last year.

Speaking to Music Week for our On The Radar feature earlier this year, the band offered up their take on the industry and looked ahead to their James Ford-produced debut Prelude To Ecstasy.

“I taught myself how it all works, the intricacies of record deals and contracts, it was an intense learning curve,” said Davies. “It’s good fun. I felt like I was pretending the whole time to be in a band who were signing a record deal.”

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect match,” said Morris of their time with Ford. “Working with him was the best experience of my life.”

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday March 2.

PHOTO: John Marshall/JMEnternational