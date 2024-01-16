The Last Dinner Party, Jazzy, Strandz and more feature on Amazon Music's Artists To Watch list 2024

Amazon Music has announced its Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch 2024, a list of 13 emerging UK-signed rising stars who will be championed by the streaming service over the next 12 months.

The Amazon Music Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch 2024 are: The Last Dinner Party, Strandz, Kenya Grace, Jazzy, Mette, Wasia Project, Elmiene, JayO, Noahfinnce, Salute, AntsLive, Sekou and Saint Harison.

These acts have been chosen by the Amazon Music industry team, and will receive support from Amazon Music to help their artist development. They will receive placements across Amazon Music playlists and stations over the next year, editorial and social support across Amazon Music formats and channels to help them connect with fans.

FLO, Nia Archives, Caity Baser, Anish Kumar and Venbee and were among the artists to feature on the Amazon Music Artist To Watch list last year.

“Looking back on our 2023 cohort, it’s inspiring to see their momentum and I can’t wait to go on this journey with our 13 new artists,” said Laura Lukanz, head of music industry, Amazon Music UK. “The UK emerging music scene continues to be a hugely exciting place as we head into 2024, and the supremely talented artists who are joining Artists To Watch this year really demonstrate that. Being able to support artists at such a crucial stage of their career, and helping them build even greater fanbases, is incredibly important to the team and I.”