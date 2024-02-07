The Last Dinner Party hold first place in the albums chart this week with Prelude To Ecstasy, which has accumulated 27,259 sales so far. The record continues to be boosted by its physical sales, which account for 23,717 units, whilst streams account for 2,477 units and downloads account for 1,065.

Jamie Webster’s 10 For The People sits at No.2 with 14,038 sales, whilst Noah Kahan’s Stick Season (4,548 sales), Band On The Run (3,830 sales) by Paul McCartney & Wings ...