The Last Dinner Party sign with PPL for international neighbouring rights royalties

The Last Dinner Party have exclusively signed with UK music licensing company PPL for the collection of their international neighbouring rights royalties.

The BRITs Rising Star winners, who topped the charts in February with their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy, join recent signings to the PPL international collections roster including Lewis Capaldi, Ice Spice, FLO, London Grammar and Kenya Grace.

The Last Dinner Party have toured across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America. They return home to play the Reading & Leeds festival this weekend, followed by a large UK and European tour.

Prelude To Ecstasy (Island) was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize, which is due to take place next month.

Between April 2023 and May 2024, The Last Dinner Party accumulated over 688,000 seconds of airplay, according to PPL. Debut single Nothing Matters makes up 62% of their airplay, with Sinner in second place.

PPL licenses the use of recorded music in the UK and collects neighbouring rights royalties on behalf of performers and recording rights-holders worldwide.

As well as a 200-plus team and advanced data processing technology, PPL has a network of over 110 agreements with collective management organisations (CMOs) internationally, in order to collect royalties for the use of music on radio, TV and in public spaces around the world.

Kate Reilly, chief membership and people officer, PPL, said: “Rarely does a band make such a huge impact in such a short space of time as The Last Dinner Party. They are truly unique, an exceptionally talented band and bound to be one of the UK’s biggest musical exports. We’re happy they have chosen PPL to collect their neighbouring rights income through our large network of international agreements. We cannot wait to see the success the band will have around the world in years to come.”

Peter Mensch, co-founder, Q Prime, the band's management company, said: "We are excited for the partnership with PPL. With a level of service and reach around the world, we could not wish for a better partner to work with for our neighbouring rights collection.”