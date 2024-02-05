Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Last Dinner Party target No.1 with Prelude To Ecstasy

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 5th 2024 at 5:45PM

The Last Dinner Party could be on the way to No.1 with their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, which has accumulated 23,583 sales so far this week. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 20,856 units, whilst streams account for 1,788 units and downloads account for 939.

Jamie Webster follows up in second place with 10 For The People (12,545 sales), whilst Paul McCartney & Wing’s Band ...

