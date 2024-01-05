The Last Dinner Party win BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2024

The Last Dinner Party have been crowned the winners of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024.

The London-based Baroque-pop five-piece consisting of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci were chosen by a panel of over 140 industry experts and artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Declan McKenna, Chase & Status, Mahalia and more.

Other artists who featured on the Sound Of 2024 Top 5 include Olivia Dean, Peggy Gou, Tyla and Elmiene.

2023 was a huge year for The Last Dinner Party, they made their Glastonbury debut, embarked on their first North American tour, released their debut track Nothing Matters and announced a headline gig at London’s Roundhouse.

Having garnered support from Radio 1’s Greg James and Jack Saunders, the band have recently recorded a session for Radio 1’s Future Artists, and they are also set to release their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, in February.

Since starting in 2003, BBC Radio 1 Sound Of... previous winners have included 50 Cent, Adele and HAIM. Last year FLO, claimed the top spot ahead of a longlist including Fred Again.., Nia Archives and Cat Burns, whilst other alumni include Stormzy, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

To celebrate the Sound Of 2024, BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2024 Live will be taking place at Maida Vale on January 8 with performances from artists on the longlist below.

The top five acts for Sound Of 2024 are:

The Last Dinner Party

Olivia Dean

Peggy Gou

Tyla

Elmiene

Also on the longlist for Sound of 2024 include (in alphabetical order):

Ayra Starr

Caity Baser

CMAT

Kenya Grace

Sekou

“We are overjoyed to have won BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of Award for 2024,” said The Last Dinner Party. “We predict amazing things happening in music this year and it is truly an honour to even be a part of it. BBC Radio has championed us and so many other young artists from the start of their careers, we still can’t believe it every time we hear one of our songs being played. Every artist who has been nominated or won over the years is such a powerhouse, it humbles us to join their ranks! Thank you to guitar music for never dying. Bands are back, baby.”

Jack Saunders commented: “It is a really strong year for the Sound Of list, which should make this win for The Last Dinner Party even sweeter. There isn’t a band connecting with their audience like this band right now: great songs, image and drive. They have the perfect concoction for success.”