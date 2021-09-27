Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Lathums make storming start in albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 27th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Lathums have raced clear in the albums chart.

The Island-signed Wigan band's debut LP How Beautiful Life Can Be has notched up 11,128 sales to hold a comfortable lead over Public Service Broadcasting's Bright Magic, which is new at No.2 with 7,434 sales.

Reigning No.1 Certified Lover Boy by Drake is at No.3 with sales of 3,057, followed by Firebird (No.4, 3,028 sales) by Natalie Imbruglia and Sour (No.5, 2,209 ...

