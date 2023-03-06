Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Lathums race towards second consecutive No.1

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Mar 6th 2023 at 6:00PM

The Lathums are the frontrunners in this week’s albums chart race.

The Wigan band, who scored their first No.1 in 2021, are in top spot with From Nothing To A Little Bit More, which has 12,372 sales so far. Of those, 11,358 derive from physical sales, 586 are from downloads and 428 are from streams. In a Top 10 flooded with new entries, Slowthai is at No.2 with Ugly (8,351 sales), while former Music Week cover star Mimi Webb ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023