The Lottery Winners lead the way in an albums Top 10 packed with new releases this week.

With 15,611 physical sales, 978 downloads and 135 sales from streams, the Manchester indie band’s Anxiety Replacement Therapy, out via Modern Sky, is the current leader, holding off some heavyweight competition.

Nines is at No.2 with Crop Circle 2, which the Harlesden rapper hopes will match the chart-topping feat of its predecessor. With 10,675 sales so far, its breakdown is weighted ...