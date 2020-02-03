M Huncho is set to break big in a way his predecessors from the UK scene have not been able to, says the singer’s A&R Adele White.
The rapper, from Brent, North London, hit No.5 with new mixtape Huncholini The 1st last week, selling 12,773 units. Last year’s Utopia mixtape hit No.13 and has 54,033 sales to date. Senior urban A&R manager White signed him to the major, and told Music Week the team has worked hard to lay the ...
