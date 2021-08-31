Your site will load in 16 seconds
The music business remembers Lee 'Scratch' Perry

August 31st 2021 at 10:54AM
There has been an outpouring of music industry tributes to legendary Jamaican musician Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, who died over the weekend aged 85.

Perry died on August 29 at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, prompting the country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness to praise his “sterling contribution” to music. His first foray into the industry came in the 1950s, when he began working with influential producer Clement Coxsone Dodd at Studio One. He went on to work for Joe Gibbs' Amalgamated Records, before forming his own label, Upsetter, and releasing his first single People Funny Boy in 1968.

He quickly became synonymous with a distinctive new production technique that would shape the sound of reggae and beyond for generations to come. He experimented with sampling and remixing, cementing the sound of what would become dub in his home studio Black Ark. He released a string of successful records with his band, The Upsetters, and was credited as producer on a vast array of singles and albums, including releases by Bob Marley, Junior Murvin, Adrian Sherwood, The Clash and The Beastie Boys.

Perry won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album for Jamaican E.T. in 2003 and was nominated four other times. He also received the Order Of Distinction honour in Jamaica in 2012. His most recent release was this year’s single No Bloody Friends with Ral Ston.

Read a selection of tributes to Perry below.  

Photo: Ebet Roberts/Getty

