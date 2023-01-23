The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Reytons are the early leaders in the albums race, where the Top 3 is dominated by guitars and physical sales.
Formed in South Yorkshire, the quartet are at No.1 with their self-released third full length, What’s Rock & Roll. Posting 8,495 sales so far, the record has 7,930 sales from physical, 295 from streams and 270 from downloads. Black Star Riders, who are signed to Earache, are ...
