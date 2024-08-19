The Script are leading the way this week with their new album, Satellites, which has accumulated over 18,421 sales so far. The record has 17,425 sales from its physical release, whilst downloads account for 673 units and streams account for 323.

In second place is Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion (7,833 sales) ahead of Scarlet Rebels’ Where The Colours Meet (3,677 sales), whilst Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (3,615 sales) and Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest ...