The Script head out in front in albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Oct 4th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Script lead The Specials in a keenly contest albums race.

The Irish band's Tales From The Script - Greatest Hits has moved 16,955 copies to set the pace ahead of Protest Songs 1924-2012 by The Specials, which is on 13,298 sales. 

Roger Taylor's Outsider (No.3, 8,023 sales) and the No Time To Die OST (No.4, 4,589) by Hans Zimmer and Fearless (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift at No.5, with ...

