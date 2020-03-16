The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Shires have taken an early lead in the albums chart.

The UK country duo have sold 8,240 copies of Good Years and have a narrow lead over One Direction’s Niall Horan, who posts 8,198 sales for Heartbreak Weather. Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is at No.3 with 4,992 sales, with Circa Waves’ Sad Happy (4,790 sales) new in at No.4. Liz Uzi Vert’s Eternal Awake (2,920 ...