The Specials lead tributes to Terry Hall

December 20th 2022 at 4:09PM
The Specials have paid tribute to singer and songwriter Terry Hall, who has died aged 63 after a brief illness.

The Specials had two consecutive Top 5 albums between 1979 and 1980, and hit No.1 in the singles chart with Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town. 

The socially conscious group enjoyed a renaissance in recent years after signing to Island.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,” said The Specials in a statement on social media. “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.  

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’. We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

Hall left the group in 1981 and went on to have success with Fun Boy Three, as well as solo recordings and collaborations. He rejoined The Specials in 2008 for touring and the band recorded a new album, Encore (Island), which became their first ever No.1 LP. 

Encore was the first Specials album to feature Hall since 1980. It has sales to date of 74,806, according to the Official Charts Company.

“This is a real one because we’ve got our singer back, our real voice, which is Terry Hall,” Lynval Golding, The Specials’ guitarist and backing vocalist, told Music Week in 2019.

The Specials returned to the charts last year with covers album Protest Songs 1924-2012, which peaked at No.2.

Fellow artists have today paid tribute on social media.

