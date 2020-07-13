The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and a three-way battle has emerged at the top of the albums chart.

The Streets' new mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life is the early front-runner with sales of 11,605, ahead of Legends Never Die by the late Juice Wrld on 8,958 sales, with DMA's not far behind at No.3 with The Glow (8,579 sales). Laura Marling's Song For Our Daughter (4,910 sales) completes an all-new Top 4. ...