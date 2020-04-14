Dua Lipa and The Strokes are virtually neck-and-neck in the race for this week's UK albums No.1.
Reigning No.1 Future Nostalgia (5,874 sales) is just over 200 sales ahead of The New Abnormal (5,628 sales), The Strokes' first studio LP in seven years, which is straight in at No.2.
Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (4,273 sales) dips 2-3, while there are new entries for Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3 (No.4, 3,628 sales) and The Rated Legend ...
