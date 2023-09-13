The Ultimate Seminar confirms line-up for this week's Manchester edition

The Ultimate Seminar will take place on Saturday, September 16 at Manchester’s Band on the Wall.

Led by industry experts from both Manchester and London, Ultimate Seminar provides an opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs and creatives. It consists of industry panels and one-to-one consultations followed by The Ultimate Live with performances from Manchester emerging artists, including Izzy OT, Savanna, Roberto, Mohan Evans, Medulla, Dan Sheristan, Ebii and more.

This year’s event is partnered with Warner Music UK, which includes frontline labels Atlantic, Parlophone and Warner Records, and is in association with NQ.

Confirmed to appear on panels this year are Paul Samuels (VP and A&R at Atlantic), Parris OH (TikTok artist partnerships), Arina Logacheva (senior A&R manager at Parlophone), Rotimi Skyers (digital & marketing catalogue, Rhino Records UK), Tia Friday (marketing manager at Atlantic), Via Culpan (day-to-day manager - Aitch and Mist), Aeron ‘Darka’ Fairweather (DJ, artist manager, Talent Partnership with Metallic), Leo O’Brien (PPL) and many more.

Tony Harlow, Warner Music UK CEO, said: “We are excited to come together with The Ultimate Seminar again. They are a valued partner, and they understand our passion for creating opportunities within the music industry. These young people can become the music executives who nurture and grow some of the superstars of tomorrow.

“We are particularly focused on our commitment to fund The Ultimate Seminar events outside London. We strongly believe the music business needs talent and opinions from across the nation. Everyone who loves music deserves to know they can build impressive careers in the music business, and events like these are vital. So, we are honoured to be able to return to the North West this September and meet the next generation of future industry leaders.”

Ahead of the event, Cre8ing Vision will be hosting the NQ House Takeover on Friday, September 15 in their Manchester offices, featuring workshops on Atlantic marketing, Warner Chappell sync, music licensing with PPL PRS, songwriting and more.

In a statement, Cre8ing Vision founders/directors Andrea Euell, Kwame Kwaten and Nicola Ossai said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Manchester for our second consecutive year. Cre8ing Vision aims to help bridge the industry gap that can be guilty of primarily basing itself in and around London. Our mission has always been towards educating the next generation of music professionals from across the UK – we learn so much from it, so it seemed logical to not just be London-centric.

“Soon after the first Manchester event it was clear that the seminar could be another event making strides towards establishing a more balanced future music industry, and hopefully one that in time also helps educate London about those building their own very successful infrastructures in Manchester and beyond – perhaps eventually encouraging investment across the UK at every level. We are grateful to Warner Music UK for sharing our vision and taking this journey with us. They have backed us all the way.”

Entry to The Ultimate Seminar event is free, subject to availability and registration here.

The Ultimate Seminar Manchester is In partnership with Warner Music Group UK, Atlantic, Parlophone and Warner Records and is sponsored by NQ, Arts Council England, Sentric, BMI, PPL, PRS, Hipgnosis, TikTok, DawBell and Fabyl.