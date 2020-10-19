The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Vamps are leading the early running in the albums chart.

The band sit in top spot with Cherry Blossom, thanks to 10,467 sales. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, they are chased by Daniel O’Donnell’s Daniel (4,594 sales), Katie Melua’s Album No. 8 (3,399 sales) and The Struts’ Strange Days (3,274 sales). Beabadoobee is another new entry at No.5 with Fake It Flowers (3,040 sales), and the ...