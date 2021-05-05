The Weekend to perform at BRITs 2021 ceremony

The Weekend will perform at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the International Male Solo Artist nominee will be filmed remotely for the ceremony.

The Canadian joins the likes of Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Rag’N’Bone Man & Pink, who will also perform at the ceremony. Coldplay announced yesterday (May 4) their set for the ceremony will be filmed atop a pontoon on the River Thames close to The O2.

Although some restrictions apply to performances, the 2021 BRIT Awards will be the first major indoor event to take place in the UK since the pandemic with an audience.

Workers who were on the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak were able to enter a ballot for 2,500 tickets, while a total audience of 4000 will be in attendance.

The BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 and will be broadcast live on ITV.