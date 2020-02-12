The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd is close to sealing another week at the top of the singles chart with Blinding Lights.

The Canadian’s comeback single has 40,095 sales so far, while its closest challenger, Roddy Ricch’s The Box, has 32,068. Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go (27,838 sales), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (27,373 sales) and Eminem’s Godzilla (feat. Juice Wrld, 22,178 sales) complete the Top 5.

Green Day are homing in on No.1 ...