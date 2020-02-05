The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and The Weeknd could be in line for the No.1 single.

After missing out on top spot last week, Blinding Lights (38,330 sales) is leading the pack this time round. Roddy Ricch’s The Box (32,869 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go (30,238 sales), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (27,140 sales) and Eminem’s Godzilla (feat. Juice Wrld, 25,284 sales) complete the Top 5.

Meanwhile, in the albums chart, Blossoms have passed 20,000 ...