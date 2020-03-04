The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Weeknd is heading towards 40,000 sales for Blinding Lights, which is on course for another week at No.1 in the singles chart.

Sanit Jhn’s Roses (31,460 sales), Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love (28,464 sales), Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die (28,055 sales) and Roddy Ricch’s The Box (26,996 sales) make up the rest of the Top 5.

In the albums chart, new entries from Five Finger Death Punch (F8, 5,364 ...