The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and The Weeknd is heading towards 40,000 sales for Blinding Lights, which is on course for another week at No.1 in the singles chart.
Sanit Jhn’s Roses (31,460 sales), Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love (28,464 sales), Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die (28,055 sales) and Roddy Ricch’s The Box (26,996 sales) make up the rest of the Top 5.
In the albums chart, new entries from Five Finger Death Punch (F8, 5,364 ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now