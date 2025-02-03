The Weeknd has started the week racing ahead in the albums chart and could be securing No.1 with his sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which has racked up 18,495 sales so far. The record – which is the third in the artist's trilogy following 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM – has 11,263 sales from its physical release, whilst streams account for 5,918 units and downloads make up 1,314.

Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness has moved to second ...